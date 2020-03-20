BRYAN, Ohio — Monday is World Water Day — and area residents who have been concerned about protecting the Michindoh Aquifer even have something to celebrate.
Williams County (Ohio) Commissioners announced last week the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has come to an agreement with the U.S. Geological Society “to fund a study of the aquifers north of the Maumee River,” reported the Bryan Times this week. An additional $500,000 was added into the state’s biennial budget in 2019 as a line item in the Ohio EPA’s specifications for groundwater. Half is to be spent during the 2020 fiscal year, which started in July, and half in the 2021 fiscal year.
The 2 million acre Michindoh Aquifer spans three states and nine counties, including Steuben, DeKalb and Allen in Indiana.
The studies may help delineate the actual breadth of the Michindoh, which was named during a 2004 attempt by the Michindoh Sole Source Aquifer Group to protect the aquifer as a sole source of drinking water for the city of Bryan, Ohio.
"The $500,000 also provides an incentive to Michigan and Indiana to step up and fund efforts to study the shared aquifer — an incentive that may already be working in Michigan," said the Bryan Times article, written by Ron Osbun.
Michigan State legislators recently added $500,000 into a supplemental budget bill for a multi-state aquifer study to address aquifer concerns between Michigan and Ohio. It is before Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whiter for consideration. In addition to this funding, an additional $500,000 was inserted in the proposed budget for the geological survey.
In Indiana, Gov. Eric Holcomb is considering a bill that would remove Indiana Department of Environmental Management permitting for drainage ditch work near wetlands. IDEM and numerous environmental groups oppose the legislation, which could result in damaging flow of excess water and silt into delicate ecosystems.
The bill was approved largely along party lines, written by Sen. Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville. An article in the Indianapolis Star suggested the bill was created in concert with Hamilton County Surveyor Kent Ward, possibly to get back at IDEM for a $140,000 fine “to restore a wetlands the county cut down while repairing such a drainage system.”
Holcomb received the bill on Wednesday and must take action by Wednesday, March 25. Steuben County Lakes Council this week made its voice heard by standing behind the Indiana Lakes Management Society, urging Holcomb to veto the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.