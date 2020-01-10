ANGOLA — The longtime mayoral administrative assistant in Angola called a career on Friday.
Suzy Adams, who was first hired by Mayor Bill Selman in 2000 and has worked all of Mayor Dick Hickman’s time in office (which was since early 2001 upon Selman’s death) retired after 20 years with the city, leaving after a retirement luncheon in the Angola Training Center.
“Suzy has served two mayors and our citizens extremely well for 20 years. She will be missed by all of our city employees. I cannot thank Suzy enough for her dedication and loyalty as well as her love for our city,” Hickman said.
When asked what she will do in retirement, Adams said, “What ever comes along.”
Adams shared praise for Hickman, who at one time served with her on the Angola Park Board.
“He’s been super to work with. A super guy,” Adams said.
She also had high praise for the city’s employees, saying they were excellent and represented a workforce that could be the envy of other communities.
“Excellent employees. They all do their jobs well,” Adams said.
Many of those employees were present at the luncheon, as well as family members and longtime friends.
“Makes me feel great, makes me feel good,” she said.
Before going to work for her longtime friend, Mayor Selman, Adams worked several years at The Herald Republican, under previous ownership, as its business manager. She also worked for Angola Coach.
Her early career was working with her husband, Richard “Coach” Adams, who has since passed, when they owned Pokagon Beverage Co. in Angola.
Adams said she plans to stay put in the town she loves, Angola, for the foreseeable future.
