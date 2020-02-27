ANGOLA — Entrepreneur and Creative Women of the World founder Lorelei VerLee will speak during a conversation-style presentation today at Caleo Café, 113 W. Maumee St., Angola.
A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with the presentation at 6 p.m. and a post-presentation social at 7 p.m. There will be tapas and vegan chili available as well.
“The talk will be an introduction of Lorelei to the community,” said Angola Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis. “It will be held conversation-style with people being able to ask her questions.”
The talk will focus on work VerLee has done across the globe and leads into a class series she will be teaching in March at the Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, on creative entrepreneurship for women and girls age 17 and older.
“Lorelei is a businesswoman and teaches entrepreneurship to women across the globe,” said Davis. “She helps them rise out of poverty, human trafficking situations, natural disasters, that kind of thing.”
The class series is designed to teach entrepreneurial skills. No experience is necessary to sign up.
Davis said the class helps people figure out what they want to do with their creativity and how to get the business out to the public.
The class dates are March 10, 17, 24 and 31, all from 6-9 p.m. at The Enterprise Center. It is $25 per person enrolled; the Steuben County Community Foundation has provided a grant to help cover the additional cost of the class.
“One big takeaway from the class is people will get to meet women to network with that will help support one another because they’re all in the same shoes wanting to start a business,” Davis said.
The curriculum will include identifying assets, identifying a market, talk about financials of a business, forming relationships with family, community and co-workers, capacity and the future.
More on the curriculum and training modules can be found at gocwow.org/curriculum.
“Lorelei is able to teach people to be trainers in her method, too, so if anyone wants to later become a trainer they can talk to Lorelei about that as its her training model but this is a step to be able to do that,” said Davis. “We want women to understand their crafts at home can be a valid business.”
The deadline to apply for the class is Thursday, March 5.
Davis said she will have applications at the talk at Caleo Café. The application is also available at angolain.org/entrepreneur.
