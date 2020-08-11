ANGOLA — The Cameron Immunization Clinic has moved from its original location at Cameron Urgent Care to the Cameron Medical Group campus inside Medical Office Building at 306 E. Maumee St., Suite 303.
The clinic is accepting patients of all ages with a scheduled appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 667-5622.
For children, the clinic offers all vaccines recommended by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, including: DTaP, hepatitis A and B, Hib, Prevnar 13, Polio, Rotavirus, MMR, chicken pox, Tdap, human papilloma virus, influenza and more.
These vaccinations are commonly given to children before they start school, which is right around the corner for many in our community.
For adults, the clinic provides the following vaccines: hepatitis A and B, Tdap, Zostavax (shingles), Pneumovax 23 and Prevnar 13.
Adolescents and young adults can benefit from protection against meningitis with the meningococcal B vaccine, as well as nine different strains of human papilloma virus with the Gardasil 9 vaccine. HPV is known to cause cervical and other cancers, and sexually transmitted diseases such as genital warts.
To make an appointment or learn more about the Cameron Immunization Clinic, call 667-5622.
