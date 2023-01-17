ANGOLA — The estimate for damage done to the Steuben County Soldiers' Monument following a wreck nearly a year ago has been finalized by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners at $200,000, it was announced in Tuesday's meeting.
In October the Board of Commissioners decided to put a $200,000 repair bill on the damage done in late March by an unnamed motorist who damaged fencing and part of the granite base in a wreck over the weekend of March 26-27.
Insurance officials asked the county how it came up with that number and officials have worked on justifying the final sum.
Gary Fair, Steuben Community Center maintenance director, who has guided efforts to maintain the Monument to Steuben County’s Civil War soldiers the past 15 years, went to the commissioners in October to get a ballpark on what sort of damage has been done.
Commissioners decided to stick with the estimate they came to in October and have worked to justify that figure.
"The work on the Monument has been expensive over the years," County Attorney Don Stuckey said.
It was a Dodge Dakota truck that hit the Monument, breaking off some granite and scarring the surface of the granite base, which would be impossible to replace without removing the entire structure.
The base of the monument is 19-feet, 6-inches square; its height over all above the pavement is 70 feet; it weighs 300,000 pounds.
The cost of the work in 1917 is quite a bit different than the numbers of today.
The foundation was constructed by the city of Angola, at a cost of about $1,000. The total cost of the work — a Steuben County project — was approximately $16,000, and true to local form, was funded through donations.
Using an online inflation calculator, the cost to build the Monument in 2023 would be $370,996.25. However, because it is such a unique object — and government projects always cost more — Commissioners have had a difficult time coming up with cost estimates on the work.
The construction took place when the United States was again sending its sons off to war, this time World War I.
In October Fair said he would have pegged the damage at about $40,000, but officials decided to go high — $200,000 — because it would be difficult to ask for more money if a low figure was provided to an insurance company.
Over the 15 years that Fair has been caretaker of the Soldiers’ Monument, he has guided numerous projects, including the most recent major project in 2019 when the soldiers were removed and spruced up at Steuben County Welding and Fabrication in Angola.
It was also at that time that the barre granite components of the Monument had their mortar joints redone and covered with a special caulk to prevent moisture from creating problems.
Also, drainage holes under each of the statues of the soldiers were reworked, unclogging years of grime that had blocked water from leaving the bases.
Last year the plaques listing the 1,280 names of the men who served in the Civil War from Steuben County were spruced up.
The county has tried to provide regular since the Monument was restored in 1993 after years of very little maintenance.
The 1993 restoration, which was paid for almost entirely by donations, cost about $73,000.
On the heels of that restoration, a Monument fund was created at the Steuben County Community Foundation.
On Tuesday, Sheriff R.J. Robinson said when his office first purchased a drone, they flew it to closely inspect the Monument, and he offered to do another inspection flight if necessary.
"It's an irreplaceable monument," said Auditor Kelli Johnson.
The Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument is owned by Steuben County. The land upon which it sits, commonly called the mound, is owned by Angola.
The Monument was erected in 1917. It was built by the Angola Monument Co., which was owned by E.M. Hetzler, who later went on to get elected to one term as mayor of Angola.
The soldiers on the four corners represent the branches of the military at the time of the Civil War — artillery, infantry, cavalry and navy — and Columbia atop represents peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.