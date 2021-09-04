ANGOLA — With the changing of the seasons came a change in staff for the Angola Parks and Recreation Department this year.
As of Aug. 23, Tabitha Griva is the department’s new events and marketing coordinator, taking over for previous coordinator Nina Burlingame.
“I saw this as a great opportunity to be involved with the city I grew up in, now raising my children in and teaching them to see how important it is to give back to the community,” Griva said.
Griva, a local resident who has spent six years in the retail industry and the previous eight working with the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office, saw a posting for the job on the department’s Facebook page and decided to try using her skills to benefit the community in a new way.
As the events and marketing coordinator, Griva will help arrange park and community events. Her first chance to show off her skills will be Halloween, but she looks forward to bringing ideas for new events to the park, such as hosting events geared towards local teenagers.
“I’m starting to learn the steps and what it takes to put these events on for our community,” Griva said. “I hope to make a career out of giving back to the community and giving families fun entertainment for the future.”
Griva looks forward to the opportunity to hear more from the community about what people would like to see the department do and what other kinds of events to add.
“With their help and feedback, I am happy to be the one to look into making these suggestions possible,” Griva said.
For more information or to submit ideas, visit the Angola Parks and Recreation Facebook page or contact Griva at tgriva@angolain.org.
