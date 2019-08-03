Five people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Christopher S. Dolby, 38, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery and failure to appear.
• Stephanie L. Kellogg, 27, of the 2000 block of Ellen Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Richard L. Mathis Jr., 24, of the 400 block of Northcrest Road, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication.
• Jacob M. Nodine, 23, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested in the 200 block of West Broad Street on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana.
• Marquis R. Wright, 21, of the 100 block of Lane 280 Lake James, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
