ANGOLA — The Indiana State Department of Health has released an updated testing algorithm for COVID-19 after 12 positive cases have been identified in the state.
The algorithm will focus on high-risk patients, putting them at top priority for testing and expanding the range of people eligible for testing.
Currently, ISDH is limiting testing to hospitalized patients with respiratory symptoms without another source and those at most risk, including nursing home patients, jail and prison inmates, and healthcare providers with symptoms and no known source, said a media release sent from the ISDH.
The ISDH will test the following patients:
• Severe illness with fever and respiratory symptoms resulting in admission to the hospital and needing additional critical care support such as high flow oxygen, bi-pap, intubation or admission to intensive care that are negative for other respiratory illness and influenza
• Healthcare workers symptomatic with fever and lower respiratory symptoms and their role has potential or unknown exposure to at risk patients
• Long-term care facility residents or prison/jail inmates and staff with fever or respiratory illness and otherwise no known COVID-19 contact that are negative for other respiratory illness and influenza
This testing algorithm eliminates the previous focus of testing those that have traveled to specific areas. Severely ill patients have the option of having their specimen processed through a commercial lab.
Patients with symptoms that are not severe are advised to call their healthcare provider before going in to be seen. The provider will advise on what to do and if you should go to a clinic or hospital. Patients that do go to be seen should wear a face mask and may be placed to wait away from other people.
Severely ill people that need to be seen right away should still call ahead for providers to prepare to care for you while still protecting others.
Doctors and nurses will do an exam, ask about symptoms and ask about travel or if you have been exposed to anyone that is sick.
Symptomatic patients at risk for COVID-19, having direct contact with a COVID-19 patient or traveling from a geographic area with community spread should be advised to home-isolate for 14 days after the onset of symptoms.
