ANGOLA — Early voting is running at a brisk pace, but it's tough to say whether it will match the turnout of the last midterm election, 2018.
As of Tuesday night when early voting closed, there were 2,177 people who had voted early this year, said Steuben County Clerk Tangi Manahan.
The final tally for early voting in the 2018 midterm election came in at 3,260, which stands as the high for Steuben County for a midterm.
That election at the top of the ticket featured a relatively tight race between then Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly and Mike Braun, the Republican challenger who ended up winning the seat.
Through Tuesday, there were 1,580 people who cast their ballots in person early and 597 early ballots had been received by the Clerk's office by mail.
There were 178 people who voted early in person on Tuesday. Even if voting continues the rest of the week at that pace, it's unlikely the county will match the 2018 tally.
The record for early, or absentee voting in Steuben County was set during the height of the pandemic, the 2020 presidential election, when 8,359 people cast their ballots prior to the general election day.
Absentee voting for this election is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday at the Steuben County Courthouse, 55 S. Public Square. Early voting is also available on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Courthouse and St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola.
Additional early voting opportunities have been made available because it is required now that Steuben County has switched to vote centers, which establishes seven polling places in the county.
The final day to vote early is Monday at the Courthouse from 8 a.m. to noon.
On Election Day on Tuesday polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
With vote centers, people don't have to go to a specific precinct polling place; they can vote in any of the vote centers. So, for example, if a person works in Fremont yet lives in Angola, they don't have to rush home after work to vote in the city because they can vote at the nearby voting center at Peace Lutheran Church.
The seven polling places on Election Day are:
• St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola
• Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, Angola
• YMCA of Steuben County, 500 E. Harcourt Road, Angola
• Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont
• Hamilton United Methodist Church, 7780 S. Wayne St., Hamilton
• Orland Town Hall, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland
• Pleasant Lake Community Church, 5142 S. Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.