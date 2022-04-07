EKALAKA, Montana — He had a gentle soul with free spirit.
Angola native Kaden Christopher Montgomery, 18, died March 19 in an automobile accident in Ekalaka, Montana.
Kaden was born at Cameron Memorial Hospital on March 11, 2003, to parents Chris and Courtney Montgomery. He attended school in Angola, Fremont, Montgomery, Michigan, and Camden, Michigan, but graduated from Carter County High School in Ekalaka.
Kaden was known as Puddin’ to his closest friends and family. Kaden was remembered as the sweetest baby. He was always happy and smiling. As he grew older, his parents saw his more ornery side.
“He always had a mischievous little face as a kid like he was going to do something wrong,” said his uncle, Levi Montgomery.
At Kaden’s celebration of life, he was remembered by many as one who would light up every room he walked into. The small town of Ekalaka has a population of barely 400 residents, and almost all attended to his celebration of life ceremony at Carter County High School on March 25.
Kaden loved the big country life. He worked on a friend’s ranch named Fix Ranch in Ekalaka where he found a love for bull riding. Kaden lived at the Fix Ranch. He got a thrill out of betting his friends on there whether he stood anything to gain or not. His daredevil persona is what led to him getting talked into bull riding.
“He would say ‘Fat guys shouldn’t ride skinny bulls’,” said his grandfather Roger Montgomery.
Kaden loved annoying his siblings and nearly giving his parents heart attacks. He was a wild child and known as a “hell raiser.” Kaden, with his younger sister, Jaycie sitting next to him, would drive his Power Wheel cars into bushes just for fun.
Although many people remember him as a momma’s boy, he was also his dad’s sidekick. Kaden loved his family endlessly. He enjoyed working on his trucks with his father Chris. A truck called “Yoda,” was a Toyota flatbed, which was great project between him and his father.
As a teenager, he grew into the young man everyone loved. His friends noted the only thing he liked about school was giving all the teachers a hard time. However, he played football his senior year after the Carter High School football coach talked him into it once he saw a video of Kaden flipping a big, round bale of hay over.
“He was very opinionated and also very funny,” said Roger.
After high school, Kaden found work doing masonry work for good friends until finding a spot with Choice Construction in Baker, Montana. His young free spirit was not ready to settle down with a career just yet. He worked to make enough money to support his crazy adventures.
Kaden was known as a one-of-a-kind soul from the beginning. He grew closest to his older sister Raeleigh.
“They were best friends,” said Levi.
He could not wait to become Uncle P in a few short weeks.
Kaden made a lasting impression on anyone he met. Kaden lived his life to the fullest until the very end. His friends and family noted he was loved more than he could have ever known and their lives will forever be less without him.
Kaden is survived by his parents, Chris and Courtney Montgomery of Ekalaka, MT; sisters, Raeleigh and Jaycie Montgomery of Ekalaka; brothers, Braden and McCoy Montgomery of Ekalaka; great grandma, Marilyn Montgomery of Fremont; grandparents Roger and Laurie Montgomery of Camden, and Cliff and Jo Griggs of Rhame, North Dakota; aunts, Angie Ireland of Columbia, South Carolina, and Danielle (Corey) of Reading; uncles Levi (Amber) of Angola, Chris (Shonda) Albrecht of Rhame, North Dakota, and Casey Albrecht of Elkhart; and cousins, Derrin Ireland, Ellianna and Lydia.
Kaden was preceded in death by great-great grandmother, Dorothy Mattern; great grandmother, Sandy Sterns; uncle, Joe Montgomery; grandfather, Jack Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.