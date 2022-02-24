Four people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after arrests made by law enforcement officials on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• William C. Baughman, 40, of the 00 block of Northcrest Trailer Court, Butler, arrested on South Old U.S. 27, south of C.R. 150S, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew C. Clausen, 45, of the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Kathleen T. Clausen, 44, of the 400 block of Detroit Street, LaGrange, arrested in the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Bridgett M. Nash, 46, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested in the 700 block of South Wayne Street, on a charge of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
