ANGOLA — It promises to be a rocking summer at Buck Lake Ranch with artists like the Hubie Ashcraft Band, Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, holiday celebrations and the Hippie Living Fair all scheduled to take place at the historic venue.
Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver will play on June 27, said Buck Lake Ranch General Manager Ron Weimer.
Lawson has announced that he will be stepping away as the veteran leader of the group at the end of 2022.
“With nearly six decades as a professional bluegrass entertainer under his belt, Lawson is clearly the reigning senior statesman in Bluegrass music,” said a media release sent by Weimer. “Still active as a touring artist, he plays regularly at festivals, concerts and churches all over the United States, as well as occasional visits overseas. Few in bluegrass are as busy as he.”
Buck Lake will have a special presentation at the show, adding Doyle Lawson’s name to the famous stage.
Drawing thousands of people from more than 25 states and countries, the Hippie Living Fair will take place Sept. 10-12 at Buck Lake Ranch.
This year’s music will include Magic Bus once again, Weimer said, as well as local tribute band Start Me Up, a Rolling Stones tribute band from Auburn, which is on the first season of the reality show Clash of the Tributes USA.
The Hippie Living Fair also boasts a number of vendors, vintage goods and more as well as primitive camping for the weekend.
For more information on what’s going on at Buck Lake Ranch, follow on Facebook, @BuckLakeRanchInc or call 665-6699.
