AUBURN — When deciding what to undertake for his Eagle Scout service project, Marcus Smith said he wanted to do something to give back to his church.
To that end, Smith, 17, of Auburn, is in the home stretch of completing a project that beautifies and enhances the biblical garden at the Auburn Presbyterian Church, where Smith is a member.
The church also is the sponsor of Boy Scout Troop 169, where Smith, a junior at DeKalb High School, has worked his way through the ranks and is on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout, scouting’s highest honor.
“I thought this garden was perfect because it kind of needed a little bit of work and I thought there’s some big ways I could improve it,” Smith said on a mild day in early December, seated on a bench under a grape arbor in the garden — both of which were elements of his project.
Smith has breathed new life into the grape arbors, scraping and sanding the exteriors and re-staining the wood. He devoted his fall break to focusing on the grape arbor improvements. Smith also appreciated the help given by his family, friends and church members.
Under the arbors, Smith has placed two 8-foot-long benches that are made out of 500 pounds of recycled plastic caps. Smith said his family had been collecting the caps for a couple of years before he even knew the benches would be part of his Eagle project. He also enlisted the support of the community to boost the collection.
In early December, Smith and his family took the caps to Greentree Plastics in Evansville, which makes the benches. In exchange for the caps, Smith received two benches that already had been manufactured using caps donated by a previous group. His caps will be used to make similar benches for a future group, he explained.
Smith said the bench portion of his project suffered a setback, when equipment at Greentree Plastics was destroyed in a fire this past summer, as well as delays due to COVID-19.
“It was a long wait but because we already had the caps we were able to contact them and they let us get on the list and we requested our benches almost immediately afterwards, and here we are,” Smith said. Smith said a top board on each bench back rest still has to be attached, and that will take place once Smith has personalized it with a carved tribute or message.
Also as part of his project, Smith will install a bike rack at the 12th Street entrance to the church. The fourth element of his efforts will be the installation of a Little Free Library that will be located at the south entrance to the garden on 13th Street.
Little Free Libraries promote neighborhood book exchanges, usually in the form of a public bookcase. Smith’s already is built and he plans to include some stained glass in the doors “to give it a church feel,” he said.
Reflecting on his project and what he has learned, Smith said the main thing he did not anticipate was COVID-19 and its effects.
“That really threw a wrench in everything. I couldn’t request as much help. There were so much shortages of wood and every other material that we needed, and then it drove the price up,” Smith said.
“Also the fire down at Greentree Plastics hurt us, and other delays. (Preparing) the caps took longer than we expected,” Smith said, noting the caps needed to be free of residue, stickers and other labels.
For Smith, being able to work outside and work with others was especially enjoyable.
“Being able to talk to people and work with them, getting to hear their ideas of what I should do was definitely interesting and I appreciated that,” he said.
Smith is close to completing his project.
“I hope by the time 2021 rolls around it will be all done. If not then, then definitely by the end of January, I want to have everything done and be completely finished,” he said.
