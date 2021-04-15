ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Charles L. Boocher, 41, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested on S.R. 327 at S.R. 120, Orland, on charges of misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Juan M. Francisco, 26, of the 900 block of South Darling Street, arrested on Thunder Drive on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Jordyn S. Nierman, 25, of Camden, Michigan, arrested in the 200 block of West Toldeo Street, Fremont, on a charge of possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Ivory S. Shaw, 30, of the 200 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested at home on charges of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16 and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement.
• Daniel J. Sheets, 36, of the 400 block of North Martha Street, arrested in the 100 block of Toledo Street, Fremont, on charges of felony legend drug deception and misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
