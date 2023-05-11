ANGOLA — Steuben County United Way’s annual Days of Caring are occurring throughout May this year.
The event is dedicated to volunteer community projects.
The Days of Caring started with the Angola High School students working on community projects on April 21.
The adult projects are planned for the month of May, and the applications are still open for volunteers and projects.
Angola High School seniors worked on debris clean-up from the recent storm, painting at Turning Point, and paperwork for new welcome packets for Lakeland Nursing Home. In addition, they also helped paint kindness rocks for Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center — the project that is still ongoing.
“They are going to spread painted words and pictures on rocks throughout the community as a little bit of a boost for random acts of kindness,” said Jessica Bird, executive director of Steuben County United Way.
The students also participated in the clean-up on the Circle Hill Cemetery together with the Angola Parks and Recreation Department, and they also cleaned around Friendship Park, and did a yard clean-up at Cameroon Woods.
The adult projects will start shortly, and the adult volunteers will engage in anything from yard cleaning, to painting, and interior cleaning. In the past, adult volunteers also did projects for back lawn and trash clean-ups, and walking paths.
“Anything that we can do for the community that needs a little bit of help or needs an opportunity for volunteers to connect with the community and to give back,” said Bird.
She said most often the people who are looking for help are widowers, elderly or disabled individuals, and single mothers. Steuben County United Way helps not just in Angola, but across Steuben County, including Orland, Hamilton, and Fremont, although the majority of the projects are centered around the city.
“The majority of the projects occur around the Angola area,” said Bird.
To attract volunteers, said Bird, they do social media outreach. In addition, certain businesses around town reach out to help them as well. Every year the United Way gets from 30 to 100 volunteers depending on the number of projects.
“That does not include our Angola High School students,” said Bird.
She said that a lot of volunteers contact her office or other organizations in the community or other non-profits that refer them. Bird explained that the caring days projects are the community tradition for more than 10 years.
One of the most memorable projects for her was a widower, for whom they did projects for a number of years cleaning up his yard, garage, getting rid of some of the clutter. That person used to hang the portraits of his volunteers on the walls in his house because for him they were becoming part of his family.
“Every year he was so proud of everybody coming to help him that he would take pictures of his volunteers every year, and he hung those pictures on his wall because he said they were part of his family,” said Bird.
This year, said Bird, they have 10 more projects planned, but they are still accepting applications for more projects. To volunteer, please contact Executive Director of Steuben County United Way Jessica Bird at jessica@unitedwaysteuben.org or at 668-0945.
