Police arrest two
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Monday and Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Nelson I. Romero, 23, of the 600 block of Thunder Avenue, arrested in the 1100 block of North Wayne Street on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• April M. Salay, 46, of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court — civil.
