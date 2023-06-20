Thursday, June 22
• Steuben County Plan Commission Site Survey, several sites, Angola, 8 a.m.
Friday, June 23
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals Site Survey ,several sites, 7 a.m.
Monday, June 26
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, June 28
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, regular board meeting, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
• Steuben County Lakes Council, Steuben County Community Foundation office, 1700 N. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, July 3
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 2 p.m
• Angola Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Happy Independence Day!
Wednesday, July 5
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, Commons Park, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.