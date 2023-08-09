School returned in session on Wednesday for Fremont, Hamilton and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. Above, Erika Gaetz takes a photo of her daughter, Reagan, with her father, Brian Noll, as Reagan heads off for her first day at the Early Learning Center Montessori School at Carlin Park Elementary School in Angola. At right, ELC teacher Jackie Siders looks out a window with students Shelby Shirk and Audriana Pattison. Prairie Heights Community Schools returned to classes today.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.