School returned in session on Wednesday for Fremont, Hamilton and the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County. Above, Erika Gaetz takes a photo of her daughter, Reagan, with her father, Brian Noll, as Reagan heads off for her first day at the Early Learning Center Montessori School at Carlin Park Elementary School in Angola. At right, ELC teacher Jackie Siders looks out a window with students Shelby Shirk and Audriana Pattison. Prairie Heights Community Schools returned to classes today.
Back to school
MIKE MARTURELLO
