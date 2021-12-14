ANGOLA — An Angola man tried to flee police in a vehicle but crashed following attempts by deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff's Office to serve an arrest warrant for a probation violation Monday night.
Robert Joseph Bonham, 39, was in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street, near Interstate 69, when police received a report on his whereabouts.
As deputies attempted to apprehend Bonham, he allegedly fled in a 2010 Dodge Charger at a high rate of speed from a parking lot.
Almost immediately Bonham struck another vehicle on Maumee Street, then he fled the vehicle on foot, police said.
He was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody.
Bonham was booked into the Steuben County Jail on one court of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. He also was charged with Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.
Bonham was being held in lieu of $8,000 bail.
Bonham was on parole from a 2010 dealing methamphetamine conviction.
The vehicle crash was investigated by the Indiana State Police. Assisting the Sheriff's Office were the Angola Police and the Indiana State Police.
