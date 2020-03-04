ANGOLA — Students from Angola and Prairie Heights High Schools got to have some hands-on experience Tuesday at the Enterprise Center during the spring Construction Careers Workshop.
“We invited contractors to come do hands-on demonstrations with high school students potentially interested in trades work,” said Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Office Manager Jessica Christen.
Students from all area high schools were invited, but due to conflicts Christen said Angola and Prairie Heights were the only schools available Tuesday for the program.
The workshop gave local trades a chance to show their stuff to local students and to give the students added awareness of apprenticeship programs and other formal training available after their high school graduation.
Students got to work with Strebig Construction on steel stud framing and general contracting, Wagler and Associates on wood framing and carpentry, welding and plumbing with Industrial Contracting and Engineering and excavating with T.E. Inc.
Mike Landram, director of workforce development for the SCEDC, said students would each take home a swag bag of sorts from the event that includes information from some of the groups they met with during the workshop and information from the state on different hands-on careers and what it takes to work in each career.
The plan is to continue having two workshops a school year, one in the fall and one in the spring.
