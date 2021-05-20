ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees approved a staff stipend proposal presented at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
The proposal, presented by MSD Assistant Superintendent Ann Rice, states that the stipend is intended to “compensate staff members who had additional preparation of supplemental learning options and/or increased duties due to safety and health requirements prescribed by the Center for Disease Control, the governor’s executive orders, Indiana State Department of Health, the Steuben County Health Department and the MSDSC Re-Entry Guidelines.”
Currently employed full-time MSD staff members will receive stipends of $1,000, and this amount will be prorated for part-time status.
The stipends are funded by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund II and III through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and will be distributed on June 4.
While these stipends may come as a temporary financial relief, some staff members are also worried about more long-term issues.
MSD bus driver Paul Nailor spoke about the corporation’s treatment of its school bus drivers.
“We’re taken for granted,” he said. “It just seems like we’re on the wrong end of things a great deal of the time.”
Nailor voiced his concerns about being pressured to not use personal days due to a lack of substitute drivers and having to use personal time to clean buses.
He also pointed out that the corporation lacks insurance and a Public Employees' Retirement Fund for its drivers.
“We’re losing drivers to the areas around us,” Nailor said. “There are drivers right now that would leave as soon as they can if they get the chance to go to a corporation where they can get hooked up with PERF.”
In 2010 the state cut MSD’s funding, which resulted in certain budgetary modifications. One of these was changing the minimum hours required to qualify for the corporation’s full benefit policy from 21 to 30.
Bus drivers, who once were eligible for benefits under the 21 hour minimum, are no longer qualified. Drivers employed before the 2010 adjustment were grandfathered into the new policy and retained their benefits, but new drivers are considered part-time and ineligible.
“You guys are going to have to change this,” said fellow MSD bus driver Karen Miller. “You took it away from us. You’ve got to give it back. We’ve got to figure out a way to get people in to work.”
The next school board meeting will be June 15.
