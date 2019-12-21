ANGOLA — A little over two years on the Angola Common Council was a good learning experience if you ask Joe Hysong.
Monday was his last meeting on the council.
In his parting words to the council, Hysong said he challenges each of them to be brave.
“You are called to make a difference,” he said. “Our founding fathers weren’t politicians, they were world changers.”
Though his tenure on the council is over, that doesn’t mean Hysong — who is no longer serving because he ran unsuccessfully for mayor — is going anywhere.
He and his wife, Libby, own downtown businesses Bike and Soul, The Studio by Bike and Soul, Libby’s and they co-own Monument Pizza with Libby’s brother, Brian.
And while another mayoral run isn’t set in stone, he said it’s something he and his wife have talked about and will continue to talk about.
“I feel like this next four years is time for me to really pour more into downtown Angola,” Hysong said. “I want to work with the businesses, help them grow, maybe some group advertising and put more into our first Fridays, make people really want to come to downtown Angola.”
He continued, saying he wants to give people a reason to get off of Interstate 69.
Hysong was caucused onto the Common Council in 2017 when the at-large seat was vacated by now Pleasant Township Trustee Lawnie “Mike” McClelland.
“It really was a good learning experience,” Hysong said of his time on the council.
When he was caucused to the council, he made it no secret he would run for mayor. Though he didn’t win the election this fall, that doesn’t mean he thinks poorly of Mayor Richard Hickman, his opposition, who won his fifth full term.
“I think the mayor does a good job,” Hysong said. “I have zero bad to say about him.”
Hysong hopes people understand that his heart was never to take Hickman out.
“We need to understand lifetime politicians,” he said. “I struggle with lifetime politicians. They get stuck in a rut of not-newness.”
Hysong’s council at-large seat has been filled by Jerry McDermid, who will have his first meeting on Jan. 6.
“I’m excited Jerry will be on now,” Hysong said.
Hysong said he will still be popping into council meetings from time to time to sit in the audience. He’ll also still be seen visiting the city departments, something he said he enjoyed the most during his tenure.
“I enjoyed most going to our different departments and even doing things like just taking them donuts,” he said. “I plan to still go because they deserve to be recognized.”
Over the next few years, he said, people need to pay attention to where money is going and see if people are making Angola a better place to live.
He said there’s no secret that people still want sidewalks on North Wayne Street and he wants it looked at to see what as a city can be done.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the community,” he said. “I hope we were able to shine our light to let people see we are a shining community that can grow and be progressive.”
