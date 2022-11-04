ANGOLA — Angola Main Street is preparing to welcome the Christmas season to downtown Angola, with beloved traditions as well as some fresh festive fun coming this year.
Storefront decoration
To foster Christmas spirit, Angola Main Street encourages all businesses or commercial property owners within the downtown area to deck their storefronts before Santa’s arrival on Nov. 25.
Angola Main Street will present the business or property with the most popular display with recognition and an award on the night of the festivities.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive downtown on the Friday after Thanksgiving, as has been the tradition for decades.
Within Sutton’s Event Center, 160 N. Public Square, families may enjoy refreshments and activities while they wait or after they meet with Santa.
There's been a change this year on the venue where Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet children. They will be located just inside City Hall this year. As usual, all activities will take place in the northwest quadrant of the Public Square..
"Join us downtown before Santa touches down at 5:30 p.m. to welcome him. Santa and Mayor Richard Hickman will kick-off the Christmas season with the lighting of the mound," said Alexis Busselberg, Main Street executive director.
Horse-drawn wagon rides
Continuing a long-running tradition, Main Street will again be hosting festive wagon rides in the downtown area.
The rides will be on Dec. 3 and will feature decorated wagons provided by the DeKalb County Horsemen. The rides will be available for free from 5-8 p.m. Dress warm!
Follow Angola Main Street at facebook.com/angolamainstreet or visit our website at downtownangola.org/Christmas-on-Main-Street for the latest information on these events.
Get involved
Angola Main Street is seeking sponsorships and volunteers to bring Christmas magic!
The annual winter holiday programming is an integral part of the seasonal experience in Angola, and Main Street looks forward to making this year’s festivities just as grand as years past. If interested, please contact Busselberg at alexis@downtownangola.org.
