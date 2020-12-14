ANGOLA — The Maumee River Basin Commission will be losing 40 years of experience from its board this year and that includes 16 with the resignation of Steuben County Commissioner Jim Crowl, who will no longer be serving because he is leaving office Dec. 31.
Crowl has served on the Maumee River Basin Commission since he first became a Steuben County commissioner in 2005. He is leaving the Board of Commissioners after losing the June primary this year.
“This particular year has been difficult on the Maumee River Basin Commission,” said its executive director, Rodney Renkenberger, referencing the loss of tenured board members, including Larry Gilbert, the Steuben County surveyor who passed earlier this year who was one of two remaining founding board members of the Commission.
Renkenberger credited Steuben County for being a leader in the mapping of all of its streams, something all six member counties now have done.
“Again, his leadership as extended well beyond (expectations),” Renkenberger said.
Crowl said he was proud of the water quality protection efforts done in Steuben County, from the work done by the Steuben County Surveyor’s Office to private efforts from the Steuben County Lakes Council.
He said Steuben County stands at the top of the Maumee River Basin watershed and he wants others — particularly Ohio — to know that when water leaves Steuben County it is of the highest quality and lacking nutrients that can cause algae blooms in Lake Erie.
“I would like to challenge the other five counties to make sure we are not the problem,” Crowl said.
Renkenberger indicated there are only two counties in the six-county Maumee River Basin Commission membership that do not have water quality testing programs.
Crowl was presented a plaque in appreciation of his service.
