ANGOLA — Links Mentoring is, perhaps, one of the best-kept secrets in Steuben County.
That was one of the main messages of Peggy Hooyenga, Links coordinator, who spoke Wednesday to Angola Rotary in Sutton’s 160 Event Center.
The Angola Rotary Club facilitated the lunch presentation by Links Mentoring at Sutton’s Deli on Wednesday.
Links has been around for about 25 years, but not many residents were aware of it, Hooyenga said.
“That’s gonna change today,” said Hooyenga.
She started her presentation with a simple question: What does everyone have to give? Time. The difference was how people decide to spend the time they have, Hooyenga said.
Time was what she came to ask the audience for, not money, as the program was funded by the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, and other entities, such as departments of education and correction across 40 states and many counties in Indiana.
Becoming a mentor only requires a minimum of one hour a week, which is not longer than a weekly lunch commitment.
Mentorsing is all about building a relationship, said Hooyenga, and “building any type of relationship takes time.”
Their required hour-commitment, she continued, can be spent in various activities, just talking, fishing, doing crafts. In the end what matters is not the activity type, but the interaction.
She herself took one of her mentees on dusk riding to catch a look at a deer because when her own children got their driver’s licenses, and stopped being the “captive audience,” Hooyenga realized that they stopped spending as much time in a car together as well.
“It was so much fun,” she said.
Denny Springer, Links mentor, told a story of connecting to one of his mentees through fishing, car shows, local fairs and carpentry. His mentee was into skateboarding, but he crashed his skateboard, and Springer helped him rebuild it, even its carved details.
Springer then handed over the re-branded longboard to his mentee at one of his first meetings with the ACE Academy students, and that put that mentee of his high rank in the class hierarchy, while for Springer himself being a mentor also was an “amazing experience.”
“I grew exponentially in my humanity,” he said.
Another Links mentor, Lois McAllister, said that she and her mentee, Hailey Pinson, met for the first time when Pinson was 15, and they are still friends today. Pinson is now 21.
Together they have been through some fun experiences, such as manicures and pedicures (though the program does not require you to spend money!). McAllister was there for Pinson when she became pregnant at 16 and gave birth to her son.
The mentees come to the program from various sources, said Hooyenga. Some come from schools, some from probation, or through self-referral or family referral.
Hooyenga noted that countless mentorship benefits existed for high school and middle school students, and it was a way to influence youth outside of the not-always positive influence of various social media platforms.
In Links Mentoring, a mentor is not a social worker, Hooyenga continued, not a psychiatrist, not a parent, a grandparent or a teacher. The mentor is more of a positive role model and a friend, she asserted.
Prospective mentors can sign up not only for the main mentoring program, but also to its sister program Lunch Buddies that operates in Steuben County at Hendry Park Elementary School. Its Coordinator is Trinity Wright.
She said Lunch Buddies required a shorter commitment — from one semester to one year — and only 45 minutes weekly, but it also required transportation to and from mentoring if necessary as it was mainly geared toward fifth graders.
Now, Hooyenga said, Links Mentoring has a lot more potential mentees than potential mentors on their waiting list. It means that even though they are cross referencing the most suitable mentor-mentee pairs, they simply do not have enough mentors to make the best matches.
“That’s gonna change today,” announced Hooyenga.
To volunteer with Links Mentoring, a candidate should be more than 18 years old, be a resident of Steuben County and must be able to clear a background check.
Mentoring can be counted as community service hours, added to a resume, become a source of a recommendation letter, and even additional income, if there is an employer in the community that agrees to pay their employees for that for communal benefit, as Rotary Club President Colleen Everage suggested.
“The stronger our citizens are as individuals, the better off we are as a whole,” she said.
Training and more information on the program will be provided for all upon signing up. For more information or to become a mentor, or to volunteer, visit Links Mentoring’s website at linksmentoring.org, or call or text 316-1337.
“The conversation doesn’t stop here,” Everage concluded at the end of the lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.