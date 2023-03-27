ANGOLA — Olympic gold medalist and Angola High School girls’ volleyball coach Lloy Ball, 51, was arrested on Friday night on two counts of driving while intoxicated, said information from the Ashley-Hudson Police Department and a media arrest log from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.
Ball, of Lake James, posted $2,500 bond for his release from the Steuben County Jail on Friday night, jail records indicate. Because Ball posted bond, no court documents are available yet because formal charges have not been filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
On Friday at about 6:30 p.m. Ashley-Hudson officers were notified of a reported impaired driver traveling north on Interstate 69, the Ashley-Hudson Police Department posted on its Facebook page.
Officers responded and located a vehicle matching the description heading north from the 340 mile marker. Officers followed the vehicle and observed it weaving within the lane multiple times as well as crossing the white fog line onto the rumble strips, police allege.
During the traffic stop officers developed probable cause to believe Ball was operating while intoxicated, the Facebook posting said.
Ball consented to a chemical test and it allegedly came back at 0.165%, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08%.
Ball was then charged with operating while intoxicated greater than 0.15% and operating while intoxicated endangerment. Both are Class A misdemeanors.
This is Ball’s second OWI offense since he moved to Steuben County around 2010. The first was in 2011 and he was found guilty and received a suspended sentence. He appealed his conviction and lost in 2014.
He also was arrested for OWI in 1993. He pleaded guilty to that charge. He told the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel that he had been celebrating his 21st birthday.
Ball helped lead the U.S. Men’s Olympic volleyball team to the gold medal in 2008. It was his fourth Olympics games. He also was a professional volleyball player, competing mainly in Europe.
He is the girls’ volleyball coach at Angola High School.
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer said he has not spoken with Angola High School Athletic Director Steve Lantz about the situation because it is spring break.
“We’re going to have a conversation with (Ball) next week,” Widenhoefer said.
Ball also operates Ball Sports Academy in Angola, where his Team Pineapple youth teams train and play.
