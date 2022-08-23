Steuben County Democrats will host an "Ice Cream (& Politics) Social" Friday at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to stop by Democratic Headquarters, 109 W. Gale St., Angola, where local, state and federal candidates will be serving up ice cream with a variety of toppings.
The event will be held on the deck behind the building, with live ukulele players adding flavor to the old-fashioned summer fun.
Among the candidates on hand will be Mike Travis, candidate for Indiana House District 51; ZeNai Brooks, candidate for State Auditor; Gary Snyder, Third District candidate for U.S. Congress; Lon Keyes, candidate for Steuben County commissioner, North District; and Judy Rowe, candidate for Steuben County Council District 1.
There is no charge for the event, however donations are requested .
