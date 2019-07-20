“With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
— Matthew 19:21
During supervision at my one vocation, my supervisor and I engaged in a deep subject matter. I work in the mental health field and we were discussing the topic of individuals who are either born with mental health issues or are developmentally impaired by their social/environmental/emotional environments which causes the individual to develop antisocial or psychopathic tendencies which causes such individuals to have the inability to emotionally or logically connect with their actions. The question arose, “What happens to these individuals which, according to their prognosis, will never have the ability to change or understand why their actions are wrong.” This is a good question.
In our discussion, we talked about the power of God. In understanding that God created the heavens and the earth and all that we know, we understand that God’s power is limitless. However, sometimes we forget that he is all-powerful and that anything that we view as “impossible,” God views is very possible. When our eyes and our hearts and our minds are fixated on the situation in human standards, we see the limitations that our humanness brings to the table. We see flaws and impossibilities because we as humans are flawed and are full of impossibilities. It isn’t until we begin to see things through the eyes of God and touching into the compassion that God has in his great love for us that we can begin to tap into his power that he brings us through his love.
The title of this article is called "God does the impossible with the impossible" for a reason: in fact, for several reasons. When you first read the title, you think about? How is the word impossible including and used? Your answers to these two questions says a great deal. Let me explain:
If you look at the word impossible in view the word impossible as an action; then your focus in on something that can be controlled or that is out of control. However, if you look at the word impossible as an individual, then your viewing a person who is impossible that may be controlled or out of control. In both cases, however, as we view through the eyes of man, there is nothing that can be said or done about the circumstance or the individual. This might be due because of the type of situation that one is involved in, the way that a person was brought up to understand what is right, whether it be a social norm that being challenged by that individual’s behaviors to name a few, that we view these as being unchangeable.
We make statements like, “They’ll never change …”, “That’s just the way they are …”, and “That’s just the way the society is ...” without ever thinking about the spiritual aspects of our statement or our belief in God. Such mindsets limit our understanding of what God can do any circumstance or any individual should we turn it over to him and place it in his hands.
Let’s look at the story of Jonah: here is a man called by God to go prophesy in the city of Nineveh, which just happens to be a group of people that he is dead set against because of the conflicts between his people and their people. Jonah deliberately became impossible and ran the opposite way from Nineveh so that he would not have to do what God is asked to do. What was God’s response? If you read the story of Jonah, you find out that God had a way to be able to redirect him back to the city of Nineveh to accomplish his goal for the city. Jonah eventually prophesies to Nineveh and although Jonah expected God to wipe out the city, the city repented and all the inhabitants’ lives were spared. This made Jonah very upset he cries out to God for God to take his life because he spared the lives of those in Nineveh. I encourage you to read the rest of the chapter to find out God’s response to Jonah. In this story, we see how God dealt with the impossibility of an impossible person to have a change of heart. Within the same story, we see how God took an impossible situation of civilization that was ruthless and was able to transform them when everybody else around never thought that such an evil could end.
Now, let’s look at our own lives. We may have attitudes and thoughts and behaviors that we ourselves are doing and we feel that it is impossible for us to ever stop. Maybe it’s the same things that we see in the lives of others are close to us and who are loved ones of ours; and yet all we see is the impossibility of the circumstance and the lack of desire for change. In either case, as we put our hope in trusting God, God can do the impossible with the impossible. Have you ever wondered why Jesus kept asking different people in the Gospels of Matthew Mark Luke and John “Do you have faith?”
Let me ask you — do you have faith? I know from experience that when we let go and let God do what he does best, God does the impossible with the impossible. I know because I was once the impossible.
If you would like to talk more in depth about this, or share your story, please email me at pastorjohnboy@netscape.net. I would love to help you see all the possibilities that God can do with your impossible. God bless!
