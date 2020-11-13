BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The show must go on, even if it has to be virtual, and that’s exactly what’s happening this year as the Prairie Heights High School theater presents “Things My Mother Taught Me” virtually on Nov. 20, 21 and 22 through onthestage.com.
Director Corrine Reed said she and middle school theater director Chris Ellert spoke with the district superintendent, Jeff Reed, over the summer about doing whatever it would take to make theater possible this school year, even with the ongoing pandemic.
“Theater people need theater,” Reed said.
Because of the pandemic, many theater publishing companies have worked to obtain rights for various shows to be broadcast by performing casts virtually.
Reed said that school theater troupes are the only ones really performing right now, so the publishing companies that still need to make money somehow, so they had to get creative.
Some of the decisions that had to be made at the school level included what protocols would be to keep the cast members socially distanced and what size cast to have.
Because of those tough decisions, Reed said they sought permission to double-cast the show, with two casts of seven members each.
Because of quarantines that hit one set of cast members, their show will be broadcast online at a later date, pending permissions from the publisher, said Reed.
However, the other cast has their filming complete and their show will broadcast three times, as scheduled on November 20 and 21 at 7 p.m. and November 23 at 3 p.m.
Their show will also be interpreted in sign language by students from the Goshen College interpreting program to make the shows accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing. Shows will all also have closed captioning.
“The story takes place with characters Olivia and Gabe moving in together after dating for eight years,” Reed said. “He plans to propose while secretly inviting both sets of parents into town for that, and there’s where the drama starts.”
Reed calls the show riotous, funny and a good laugh that “lets us all remember despite our differences that we can love one another.”
Each of the two castings work well with their group, Reed said, and while the changes required this year have been different, it was good to bring theater back together again.
“Nobody likes change, but we’re still with our theater family,” said cast member Olivia Albertson. “It still feels like theater should.”
Fellow cast member Olivia Medina said filming the show instead of performing live has helped take some of the stress of learning lines off of the casts.
“Its also less nerve wracking in front of a camera versus a live audience, but at the same time it also takes away some because we don’t have audience reactions now,” Medina said.
The rehearsal and filming process hasn’t been the same as a normal show, Reed said, but the most important part was being able to keep the show running and take the focus off of quarantines for a bit.
Cast members spent rehearsals distancing from one another, always in masks except when filming and doing all they could to play it safe.
Tickets for the virtual show can be purchased at onthestage.com/prairie-heights-high-school.
