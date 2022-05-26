ANGOLA — This Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Willow Tree Shoppes are hosting its May Ignite Your Light Night Market at their business located at 135 E. Wendell Jacob Ave.
“Vendors, food, axe throwing, archery and entertainment!” said Willow Tree Shoppes’ May announcement flyer.
The event will have axe throwing by mobile Indiana axe throwing range Have Axe, fire dancing by Danielle Belle Fire, belly dancing performed by Layla, a LED/Snake dancer named Naomi Kamko and dozens of local vendors.
Danielle Belle Fire performed fire dancing during April’s night market.
Danielle Fredrick, professionally known as Danielle Belle Fire is a fully insured multi-prop fire and LED performer from Fort Wayne.
Returning from April’s Night Market is Ray Liniville.
Linville is the owner of Have Axe Will Travel. He is an Indiana native mobile axe throwing range.
Fort Wayne food truck company Smoking J’s Egg Rolls will be providing hot and delicious food along with Caleo Cafe and Pop-Tacular Treats.
DJ R JROX will be performing all night and setting steady beats for the market.
Also in attendance will be Angola local business Relic Emporium and Just Breathe Salt Room.
Willow Tree Shoppes is a metaphysical shop owned by local medium Erlinda Inniss and her husband Johann. They sell crystals, jewelry, apparel and home decoration. Willow Tree Shoppes offer meditation classes, rooting and tone and tea classes. Erlinda offers mediumship readings as well. She is a mother of two who brings positive vibes and new experiences to Angola.
