ASHLEY — An Indianapolis man and Michigan woman are behind bars in the DeKalb County Jail after an early morning incident at the Ashley Deli on S.R. 4 in Ashley, Indiana State Police said.
The couple were alleged to have brandished a handgun toward a gas station employee before fleeing the business in their vehicle. State troopers apprehended the couple a short time later at another gas station in Auburn.
The incident began shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday, as Indiana State Trooper Wes Rowlader pulled into the Ashley Deli to fill his gas tank. Rowlader noticed a white Toyota passenger car leaving the lot “in a hurry” as he pulled in, with a gas station employee close behind waving to get his attention, then reporting what had just occurred.
Police said the timing was fortunate, because it allowed for a quick dispatch of information to attempt to locate the suspect vehicle. Within minutes of Rowlader’s radio traffic, a second state trooper, Lt. Corey Culler, spotted a white Toyota passenger car matching the vehicle and suspects’ descriptions traveling south on Interstate 69 near the S.R. 8 Auburn exit.
Culler was able to track the vehicle to a second gas station just off the S.R. 8 exit.
Once backup officers from both the Indiana State Police and the Auburn Police Department arrived, officers were able to move in and detain the couple without incident.
The suspects were identified as Dustin Wayne Austin, 33, of Indianapolis, and Amanda Evelyn Jessup, 33, of Homer, Michigan. During the course of the investigation, Austin was found to be wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Johnson County. A handgun and drug paraphernalia were recovered in the couple’s vehicle, police said.
Both Austin and Jessup were transported to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn, where they were incarcerated on charges unrelated to the actions at the Ashley Deli.
An active investigation into the events that took place at the Ashley Deli remains ongoing by Indiana State Police Detective Mike Carroll. Once complete, that report will be turned to the DeKalb County prosecutor for review and determination of criminal charges to be filed at a later date.
Austin was held for failure to appear in court on the Johnson County warrant. Jessup was held for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assisting in the investigation were several troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, the Auburn and Ashley police departments, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Jeff’s Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.