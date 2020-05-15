Monday, May 18
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation Board, Enterprise Center, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, administration building, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m. Executive session, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Public Library Board, library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6:30 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, administration building, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and budget committee, 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 19
• Drug Free Steuben Committee, 9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85125723608, ID: 851 2572 3608.
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m. Public access via Zoom Webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86569665886
Wednesday, May 20
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m. Executive session to follow.
Thursday, May 21
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Friday, May 22
• Steuben County Commissioners and County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Call 668-4601 to attend by telephone.
