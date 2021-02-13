FREMONT — Several dozen people, including local elected officials, firefighters and Steuben County lake-area residents showed up to the Fremont Fire Department Thursday evening for the first of three public hearings on a proposed Fremont Fire Territory.
They heard from Fremont Fire Chief Eric Hufnagle and Paige Sansone, a partner at Baker Tilly, a municipal advisory and accounting firm that was contracted by the Fremont Town Council to research the financial impact of forming a fire territory.
Over the past year and a half, Hufnagle has spearheaded discussions among Fremont and neighboring jurisdictions about establishing a fire territory in the northernmost part of Steuben County to increase funding for the Fremont Fire Department and Orland Fire Department, the two public fire departments that service the area. Such a step is needed, he said, to put both departments on solid financial footing for the years ahead.
“To do our jobs correctly,” Hufnagle told the crowd near the beginning of Thursday’s public hearing, “We need to look at the opportunity to not only look one year, three years, five years, but 10 years, 15 years into the future. That’s the direction we are now trying to go in.”
“About five or six years ago, Chief (Kim) Norton from the Orland Fire Department and I began having conversations about future needs, shortfalls and where we thought the fire departments would possibly end up. And we haven’t been too far off from those conversations.”
Beginning in late 2019, Hufnagle said, those conversations became more serious and he started meeting with local officials from different municipalities and discussed possibilities for growth. That’s where the idea of the fire territory originated.
Under Indiana law, two or more political subdivisions that touch boundaries can consolidate fire service protection through the creation of a fire territory. The main reason for creating a fire territory is to provide additional funding for fire protection and to establish uniform tax rates among the participating units of government.
Hufnagle said Thursday that under current state law, establishing a fire territory is one of the only ways to boost fire protection funding beyond the property tax cap imposed by the state.
“We all know when budgets grow on the normal state basis of two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half percent, that truly doesn’t go far in the fire service,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why we looked at a territory.”
The proposed Fremont Fire Territory would encompass the towns of Fremont and Orland, Clear Lake Township, Fremont Township, Jamestown Township and Millgrove Township, although Hufnagle said Thursday that not all of those local governments are on board with the plan yet.
The elected officials who were present Thursday got a lot of information to take back to their constituents, thanks to Sansone’s briefing on the financial characteristics of a fire territory.
The way a fire territory works is that each of the participating units of government agree to set a uniform tax levy for fire protection services. All of that collected money goes directly to the fire territory for fire protection within the territory. The territory, governed by a board of representatives from each district, would have the authority to allocate those funds to provide fire protection for the communities that are part of the territory.
The uniform tax rate that all districts would have to levy in the proposed Fremont Fire Territory based on an assessment of the needs of the territory would be $0.2057 per $100 of assessed valuation. However, the impact on each district’s tax rate would be different, since the six taxing districts each have different rates.
Both incorporated Fremont and unincorporated Fremont Township would see the lowest percentage increase in property taxes at 3.5%, while Millgrove Township residents would see an estimated 16.8% increase — the highest of any of the six districts. That’s because Millgrove currently levies a much smaller district tax rate than Fremont. The four other towns and townships would see an estimated increase of between 8.5 to 16.3%, dependent on their base district tax rate.
Hufnagle said with the additional funding from the fire territory, if it were to be established, the Fremont Fire Department has three main priorities. The first is staffing, with Hufnagle wanting to move from two to six full-time firefighters and offer better pay for paid-on-call volunteers. Second, would be building a modern facility in Fremont to replace the current fire station that was built in 1978 and is bad shape. Finally, Hufnagle said he wants to explore creating an EMS-transport service, which would make the Fremont Fire Department a true, full-service fire and EMS provider.
In order to establish the fire territory, Sansone said, all six units of government would have to vote to approve it. If even one decided to not move forward, the entire plan will have to be scrapped because it would completely change the financial impact study that state law requires before a fire territory can be created.
The various governmental bodies actually taking a vote on the fire territory is still a ways off, however.
State law requires three public hearings take place before an interlocal agreement can be approved. The next two public hearings are scheduled for Feb. 25 and March 18 at the Fremont Fire Station.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend one of the upcoming sessions to learn more about the proposal.
