Three people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kevin R. Collins, 34, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 750W, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Jack D. Loveless II, 39, of the 6000 block of VanGuilder Road, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Matthew L. Stansberry, 35, of the 600 block of East Chicago Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
