13 people arrested by police over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Lloy J. Ball, 51, of Lane 105 Lake James, arrested at the jail on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kaitlyn M. Bielecki, 28, of the 600 block of Clinton Street, Marshall, Michigan, attested in the 1900 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Angela R. Chicoine, 42, of the 1100 block of West State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Eric F. Chicoine, 41, of the 1100 block of West State Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 100 block of East Maumee Street for misdemeanor battery and intimidation.
• Brian J. Hawn, 53, of the 100 block of West Stocker Street, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Nicholai R. Leigh, 35, of the 300 block of South 4th Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested at the jail on charges of felony failure to appear in court.
• Christopher E. Lewis, 46, of the 2500 block of Chatham Court, Evansville, arrested on S.R. 127, north of C.R. 500N, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua C. Perkins, 29, of the 200 block of East State Street, Ashley, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Harold D. Powell II, 27, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested at home on charges of felony criminal recklessness and intimidation.
• Billy G. Pullin, 67, homeless, arrested in the 1900 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony battery against a public safety official engaged in duty and misdemeanor disorder conduct and obstruction of traffic.
• Juan R. Quintana, 34, of the 1500 block of Oak Street, Hidalgo, Texas, arrested in the 2300 block of West Orland Road on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kimberly N. Sullens, 38, of the 300 block of McDowell Street, Mount Carmel, Illinois, arrested on S.R. 127, north of C.R. 500N, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan C. Webb, 25, of the 69000 block of Texas Avenue, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on East Maumee Street at John McBrida Avenue on a felony fugitive warrant and on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
