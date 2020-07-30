ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Party will resume holding monthly breakfast meetings on Saturday.
The August meeting will be held at Timber's Steakhouse and Seafood, 1212 W. Maumee St., Angola, starting at 8 a.m.
Speakers at this kickoff meeting will include Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, and Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange.
An optional breakfast is available. All are welcome.
