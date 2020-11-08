ANGOLA — Trine stormed the net to start the second period, boosted by the momentum it gained from the tying goal late in the first.
While the Thunder buzzed all around Adrian goalie Nic Tallarico, they didn’t put one in the net. Then the Bulldogs scored just 12 seconds into a power play, and the Thunder momentum was gone.
Adrian erupted for a three-goal second period and took command in a 5-1 men’s hockey victory Saturday at the Thunder Ice Arena.
Both schools have had schedule changes due to COVID, and so far have only played two non-conference games against each other, both won by Adrian. The Thunder have never beaten Adrian in 11 tries.
Sam Ruffin and Grant Baetsen both had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs, and Jaden Shields had three assists. Brendan Prappas scored for Trine.
Connor May banged home a rebound of a Ruffin shot to break the tie at 6:01 of the second period, with Trine’s Frank Trazzera off for holding.
Rex Moe made it 3-1, scoring after Trine freshman goaltender Shane Brancato had made a stop on Alessio Luciani’s shot at 9:36. The Bulldogs had the Thunder scrambling in their own zone, and defenseman Brett Tierney broke up one pass and blocked two shots, but Trine couldn’t get control of the puck.
The Bulldogs added another tally in a 4-on-4 situation, creating a 2-on-1 down low with Ruffin directing in a perfect pass from May. Shields added the final goal just 2:20 into the third.
The Thunder received a glimmer of hope when Adrian’s Andrew Bellant buried Chace McCardle into the boards from behind, receiving a five-minute penalty and a game misconduct. It was Bellant’s second boarding call of the night.
Adrian blanked Trine on seven power plays for the game, however, and made it hard for the Thunder to gain the zone. They got set up twice during the major penalty and got several good looks, but couldn’t score.
Baetsen opened the scoring exactly seven minutes into the match. Trine evened the score when Jared Domin beat the Adrian defense down the left wing and drove the net. He was stopped there, but Prappas followed the play and jammed one past Tallarico for a 1-1 tie at 13:15 of the first.
The Thunder had good chances immediately after that with William Casey denied twice at the side of the crease, and a slapper from the point by Jared Bowman getting deflected off the crossbar.
Adrian outshot Trine 36-19 and had a 40-29 advantage in faceoffs won.
