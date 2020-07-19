Apple Festival cancels due to pandemic
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville’s biggest fall festival has fallen to COVID-19.
The 2020 Kendallville Apple Festival is canceled, event organizers announced late Thursday.
“As you know, we are living in unprecedented times, and the pressures of these times have caused many changes in our lives. The Apple Festival of Kendallville committee met on July 16, 2020 to discuss with Noble County Health Officer Dr. Gaff the possibility of holding the festival this year. The decision was clear but heartbreaking: We simply are not able to hold the Apple Festival and meet the requirements set forth by the State of Indiana. There will be no Apple Festival of Kendallville in 2020,” festival spokeswoman Amanda Taylor said in a release.
“We ask festival-goers to support the many vendors that take part in the festival each year. We look forward to Oct. 2 and 3, 2021, when we will hold the Apple Festival again,” Taylor said.
The annual event on the first weekend in October typically draws thousands of people from around northeast Indiana to the Noble County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, creating traffic jams around Kendallville. Inside the fairgrounds, the midway is jammed shoulder-to-shoulder with festival-goers buying fall eats or browsing market stalls.
The cancellation comes after a record year in 2019, when good weather led to boosted attendance and multiple vendors reported they had done the most business ever, with several food stands selling out of product during the two-day festival.
TrueCore building $28.5 million plant
WATERLOO — Tax incentives for a new, $28.5 million factory were granted by the Waterloo Town Council at its meeting Tuesday in the Waterloo Depot.
TrueCore, a Nucor company, is building a 175,000-square-foot plant immediately west of the Nucor Building Systems complex in Waterloo’s industrial Park.
The TrueCore factory is expected to be complete in April 2021 and employ 25 people with total salaries of $2 million, an average of $80,000, according to information submitted to the council.
Nucor acquired TrueCore of Laurens, South Carolina, last December. It began construction of a second factory for the company on the Waterloo site in late April.
TrueCore makes insulated metal panels for the cold storage and industrial markets in North America, according to its website.
Nucor already operates three factories in DeKalb County — Nucor Fastener and Vulcraft in St. Joe, as well as Nucor Building Systems, which opened in Waterloo in 1987, according to a company official at Tuesday’s meeting.
COVID-19 silences bluegrass festival
KENDALLVILLE — Bluegrass fans will be blue, as there will be no music this year in Kendallville.
After canceling its Memorial Day music festival, the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association has now also called off its planned event for Labor Day weekend.
“It is with sadness I must report that the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association (NIBGA) has been forced to cancel our fall Tri-State Bluegrass Festival in Kendallville, IN. This decision was not undertaken lightly by the NIBGA board, but the health and safety of the bluegrass community, the Kendallville/Noble County community, our bands, and our vendors were our top priority,” association President Jim Winger said in a July 12 post to the event’s Facebook pag
Winger said the bluegrass association is moving forward with planning for the Memorial Day weekend show in 2021, although that festival will be dependent on the COVID-19 situation then.
Residents can file complaints against restaurants
ALBION — Restaurant and food servers must wear face masks while serving patrons in Indiana’s reopening Stage 4.5, and Dr. Terry Gaff said residents can file complaints with the Noble County Health Department if servers are not complying.
As restaurants were allowed to reopen to dine-in service as part of Indiana’s Back on Track reopening plan, the state is requiring servers, cooks and other employees of food service establishments to wear face masks while on the job.
Gaff said residents shouldn’t confuse that with rules for restaurant patrons, who are encouraged to wear masks except when they need to uncover to eat and drink, but aren’t required to cover.
Gaff said any establishment that is not complying with mask rules can be inspected and can be asked to meet requirements. Any food vendor that willingly chooses not to comply can face consequences up to and including suspension of their license.
In general, most establishments are complying with the rules, Gaff said. As of Friday, the county only had two active cases for mask violations at restaurants.
Albion offers incentives to growing industry
ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday passed on first vote a resolution to grant tax incentives to a manufacturing operation that is planning a large expansion.
Robert Bosch LLC plans to grow its plant on Progress Drive from 162,000 square feet to 264,000 square feet. The expansion will provide additional manufacturing as well as warehousing space and will result in 16 new hires.
The Albion facility, which expects to have a work force of more than 300 by the end of the year, specializes in manufacturing engine cooling fans, pumps and valves for the automobile industry.
The total cost of the expansion, including new equipment, is approximately $7 million.
Doctors oppose IHSAA physical policy
ANGOLA — Ten physicians practicing medicine in Steuben County have signed a letter in opposition to the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s ruling that doesn’t require physicals of athletes who are returning to the practice and competition fields this fall.
The letter goes on to urge parents to have their children get physicals before the start of school as a matter of proper preventative healthcare.
The doctors were joined in signing the letter by nurse practitioners also serving the community. The healthcare professionals represented independent doctors and those with Cameron Family Medicine, Cameron Pediatrics, Parkview Physicians Group and Dr. Todd Rumsey, chief medical officer at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
“Children from infancy through high school should continue regular wellness exams during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter said. “We disagree with the IHSAA sports physical decision for the 2020-2021 school year as we feel this will discourage many athletes from getting a physical at all.”
The IHSAA, in its May directive to member schools, said stress on the medical profession and possible exposure were the reasons for the rule suspension.
