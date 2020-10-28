ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• James R. Benhower, 37, of the 1000 block of Crestview Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Sheri A. Williams, 35, of the 4000 block of West Orland Road, arrested at C.R. 700S at C.R. 400W on misdemeanor charge of false informing and possession of paraphernalia.
