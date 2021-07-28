ANGOLA — With a grant from the Steuben County Community Foundation, Angola Balloons Aloft was able to purchase additional sanitation and COVID-19-mitigation items for the July event held at Angola High School.
Following the event, ABA donated seven disinfecting spray guns to local organizations dedicated to educating children.
“This was made possible by a generous grant from the Steuben County Disaster Response Fund, which is a partnership with the Steuben County Community Foundation and the Steuben County United Way,” said Janet Hartsuff, ABA committee member. “After the event, we decided to share these spray guns with organizations that work with our community’s children. These atomizers will help these schools and ministries quickly disinfect tables, chairs and toys after each use."
Spray guns were donated to Fairview Missionary Church’s children’s ministry, Little Lambs Daycare and Preschool, The Vine Early Learning Center, Bright Beginnings Preschool and KC Learning Center.
“We are thankful for the support of this grant, which also enabled Angola Balloons Aloft to purchase disposable gloves and masks for anyone who wanted them at the event. We purchased large bottles of hand sanitizer for each vendor as well as additional garbage bags and boxes and disinfectant spray and extra hand-washing stations,” Hartsuff said.
Signs were also purchased to encourage attendees to maintain social distancing, she said.
This year's Angola Balloons Aloft was the first to return to near-normal following limited flying and viewing in 2020 due to the pandemic.
While flights were limited this year due to weather, it didn't keep the crowds away. It was estimated that more than 25,000 people attended the July 9-10 events.
