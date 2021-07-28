Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early then strong thunderstorms developing late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early then strong thunderstorms developing late. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.