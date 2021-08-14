The first Steuben County Park sand sculpting contest drew many people to the public beach at Crooked Lake, including five family teams. Winning the adult or elite competition was Kim Bailey with her Crooked Lake castle and second went to Rachael Barry with Elements of Peace. Winning the 10-14 division was Beach Bums. And in the family division, there was a tie between Crafty Crew for its ski boat and Mindcrafters with a Mindcraft game theme. The team Frozen won second for its version of Olaf from the movie. A tie for third was between Among Us and Muttons, which did a volcano. The event was sponsored by Steuben County Parks, SUP 101 Lakes and Jimmy John’s, which provided buckets and food. Judges were Karen Deller of the Steuben County Council on Aging, Steuben County Commissioner Wil Howard and Mike Marturello, editor of The Herald Republican. At right is a baby tubing in the Crafty Crew entry, which was a boat pulling this blue-eyed tuber. The tow rope was made of twigs.

