ANGOLA — A new apartment complex was proposed last night at the Plan Commission meeting at City Hall and received a favorable recommendation, though it did not have the blessing of its largest neighbor, Trine University.
The apartment complex, to be named West Commons, is designed to go at the corner of West Maumee Street and and North McKinley Street, right across from a few university buildings and Zollner Golf Course.
Although no objections were made about the complex itself, multiple objections were made about the rezoning of the area to UV zoning or university district zoning.
The first objection was noted by City of Angola Director of Economic Development and Planning Jennifer Barclay in letter from by Trine University.
“Trine states they do not believe it should receive university classification,” said Barclay.
Barclay explained that the UV zone classification does not need to be associated with a university or on university land.
“The UV zone can be anything that supports university life,” said Barclay.
Ken Wilson, CEO and president of JICI Construction and active construction contractor for Trine, spoke against the UV zone as well.
“I think we are missing a key component here,” said Wilson.
Director of Operations of The Ridge Group Craig Winningham noted that the proposed “L” shaped 3-story apartment complex is designed to have 90 units. It will offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
The West Commons apartment complex has plans of having a laundry center, exercise/weight room, a large common room and even a dog washing station.
Winningham further explained the company built a similar complex near the Indiana University Bloomington campus, which has proved to be very successful.
“We are in no way affiliated with the university (Trine) ... we want to be good neighbors,” said Winningham.
The Ridge Group’s website states they, “are a regionally recognized development, construction and fuel system installer. We provide high quality expertise and hold licenses in Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.”
“We are doing this on matters of law. Yes, it is more streamline, but it also legally follows the process. We are doing it because it is more sound,” said Barclay to explain the UV zone request.
Timber’s Steakhouse and Seafood owner Don Marquardt spoke in favor of the West Commons apartment complex.
“I stand in support of the project. I have been hoping for it for the last 23 years. This is a great development to help the community,” said Marquardt, whose business is almost next door to the complex.
The request was approved by the Plan Commission and will next be presented to the Angola City Common Council.
