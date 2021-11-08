Due to a reporter's error in a story about the Steuben County Board of Commissioners seeking approval to partially vacate a plat in order to construct a judicial center in Angola, the board the Commissioners were facing was incorrect. The Commissioners went before the Angola Plan Commission on Monday. Results of that meeting will be published Wednesday.
