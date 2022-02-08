ANGOLA — The Trine University Black Student Union will host a Black Excellence Art Show from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The free event highlights Black artists and their creativity.
"We invite students, faculty, staff, and the community to join us in celebrating the legacy of rich contributions produced by African Americans, while encouraging deeper interest in engaging in meaningful conversations between all groups," said Abdimajiid Mohamed, president of the Black Student Union. "The Black Student Union hopes this art show will provide new historical context to the public's sense of Black history."
The free show, themed Black Creativity, features a variety of paintings as well as a live painting by Phresh Laundry, a self-taught artist from St. Louis.
Theoplis Smith III, known as "Phresh Laundry," found himself drawn to the arts from an early age, and over time has created his own original from of painting with connections to popular culture forms, like comic books and caricature. Smith has a unique skill and offers a fresh, but varied, approach to his work.
