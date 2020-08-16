Man shot by police had look-alike gun
AUBURN — A Kendallville man was pulling “a lighter that looks like a gun” from his pocket when an Auburn Police officer shot him during a traffic stop on July 23 in Auburn, court documents released Monday say.
Trevor A.C. Storey, 41, of the 1300 block of South State Street, Kendallville, is facing charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and a habitual offender enhancement.
An affidavit of probable cause for arresting Storey on the intimidation charge, filed by Indiana State Police Detective S. Michael Carroll, describes the events on July 23.
At the end of his detailed account, Carroll concluded, “Mr. Storey made an aggressive movement” toward Auburn Police Officer Adam Barton during a lawful traffic stop, “then attempted to pull what looked to be a gun from his pocket, causing Officer Barton to be in fear of his life.”
Barton fired one shot toward the location of the gun, near Storey’s waist, the document says. No charges will be brought against Barton, who is judged to have acted in self-defense, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner said Thursday.
TrueCore triples job estimate for new plant
WATERLOO — TrueCore on Thursday officially announced its plans to build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in DeKalb County, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2023.
The project was revealed unofficially on July 14, when the Waterloo Town Council granted tax incentives for the company’s $28 million investment. However, Thursday’s new announcement triples the number of jobs expected.
Before its name was disclosed, construction of the TrueCore building began in April, immediately west of the Nucor Building Systems factory that shares its parent company. Both are owned by Nucor Corp.
TrueCore is constructing and equipping a 175,000-square-foot plant on the west edge of Waterloo. One production line will make foamed-in-place urethane wall, ceiling and roof panels, and the second will make mineral wool panels that carry up to three-hour fire ratings.
TrueCore said it expects the building to be complete by December, with production at full capacity by May 2021.
Noble County virus testing site to continue
ALBION — Noble County’s COVID-19 testing site at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville should be good to go to continue operating after the county signed a contract with independent contractors to keep running the testing site.
Since May, the Community Learning Center has been hosting an OptumServe COVID-19 testing site. In those days, the OptumServe sites were part of the state’s big push to open 50 testing locations around the state where people could obtain free testing.
The state’s contract with OptumServe expires at the end of August and, last month, the Noble County Health Department reported it could obtain a grant to retain a testing service at the site.
The $100,000 grant from the state will help pay for continued service with Vantage Point Consulting, which will run the test site starting in September.
Study casts doubt on school district’s gaiters
KENDALLVILLE — A new Duke University study suggests neck gaiters — stretchy cloths that can be pulled up to cover your nose and mouth — may not have any positive effect in blocking respiratory droplets, the main route of transmission for COVID-19.
That’s a potential concern for East Noble School Corp., which purchased EN-branded gaiters for all of its students at the start of this school year.
The district posted about the topic on its Facebook page just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
“It has been brought to the attention of ENSC that the ‘gaiter’ masks that were provided to students may not be as safe as traditional masks based on a recent news report. We would NEVER deliberately place students in harm’s way. The published report was conducted using a ‘fleece’ mask and notes that more extensive research is needed,” East Noble posted to its corporation Facebook page.
Masks are required for students in third grade and above by a state executive order, and East Noble said previously that is will encourage younger students also to cover their faces during the day.
Trine University expecting record enrollment
ANGOLA — Students at Trine University are back in full force in Angola to start what will be a somewhat condensed fall semester in order to hopefully get in the term while practicing numerous safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike many other colleges, Trine is looking at an increase in enrollment in spite of the pandemic scaring some students away from in-campus learning elsewhere.
Officials say this is because families have faith in the measures Trine has taken to make sure this year’s on-campus experience is safe and productive.
With increased numbers already on its main campus for the start of classes Monday, Trine is expecting overall record enrollment for the fall semester.
While Trine won’t report its final headcount until September, the university currently has more than 2,300 on its main campus, which started classes Monday. This includes more than 700 new students, both incoming freshmen and transfers.
Council sets limit on courthouse project
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council set a $12 million cap on the Steuben County Courthouse addition and renovation project during a joint meeting with the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
The current plan is to add on to the existing, historic Steuben County Courthouse, to the east, and make renovations to bring the current facility into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and take care of a host of other issues.
But Councilman Ken Shelton said the judges would prefer a new, stand-alone courthouse to be built at the corner of East Gale and South Martha streets.
“We believe that our proposed location is in the best interests of our court system and Steuben County as a whole,” said a joint statement released by Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat and Superior Court Judge William Fee.
Windstorm downs trees, power lines
KENDALLVILLE — Hundreds were still without power, schools were closed and numerous residents were out picking up downed limbs and cutting up fallen trees in Kendallville Tuesday morning.
As a line of powerful storms with wind gusts that topped 60 mph swept into northeast Indiana Monday after 7 p.m., Kendallville appeared to suffer some of the worst effects.
As of Tuesday morning, about 1,800 Indiana Michigan Power customers were without power after snapping trees dragged down power lines and knocked out power poles.
In Kendallville, power poles were snapped on Rush and Lincoln streets. The storm trashed numerous tall, old trees throughout the city’s oldest neighborhoods east and west of Main Street, with numerous downed limbs and trees still littering yards and piled up on the sides of streets.
East Noble School Corp., after initially calling a two-hour delay following the storm, decided to cancel schools Tuesday due to ongoing power outages and damage.
