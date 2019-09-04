ANGOLA — An Angola teen was arrested Saturday and charged with two Level 5 felony counts of incest.
A Level 5 felony carries up to a six-year prison sentence. According to Indiana code, a person eighteen 18 years old or older who engages in sexual intercourse or other sexual conduct with a biological relative commits incest.
Slade Curtis, 18, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, was arrested on a warrant following a police investigation that started in May.
He was arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Steuben Magistrate Court. He told Magistrate Randy Coffey he plans to hire his own attorney.
A pretrial conference was set for Nov. 4 in Steuben Circuit Court. If Curtis is able to post bail for his release from jail, he is court ordered to have no contact whatsoever with the alleged victim.
The victim reported to police on May 22. The day before, she provided medical professionals with a DNA sample. She told police it was “time to tell” and that sexual activity had occurred on multiple occasions.
Last Wednesday, police contacted Curtis about the results of the DNA test and set up an interview that resulted in his arrest. Curtis denied forceful sexual contact and shifted blame to the victim, say court documents.
