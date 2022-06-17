ANGOLA — The four Metropolitan School District of Steuben County teachers traveling the Underground Railroad have made it safely to Ohio.
Jan Miller, Kris McCain and Marlene Ewen are currently riding their bikes from Mobile, Alabama, to Owen Sound, Ontario, Canada, while Brian Miller drives ahead prepping their stops.
The teachers were awarded the Lilly Endowment’s Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program in order to fund their excursion along the Underground Railroad.
The four teachers arrived in Mobile on June 4. They explored both Mobile and an area of Plateau, Alabama, called Africatown.
“Located just north of Mobile, Alabama, Africatown was founded by former slaves from West Africa following President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation,” explains the World Monuments Fund’s website.
In 1860 a ship known as the Clotilda set out to purchase enslaved Africans. The captain of the ship was under investigation as the Act Prohibiting the Importation of Slaves took effect in 1808.
The captain of the Clotilda forced the enslaved Africans off the boat and into the Mobile River to hide in the marsh and he set fire to his boat.
Roughly 100 descendants of Clotilda’s survivors remain in Africatown.
The Angola teachers began biking on June 6. Their first day biking in Alabama hit temperatures more than 95 degrees.
“It was sobering thinking about mothers with their babies trying to navigate their way north at night, barefoot, no extra clothes, shoes, cold weather gear, food with bounty hunters and dogs chasing you. I also thought about the slaves, young and old, forced to work long hours in this brutal heat with little water or sustenance. It is humbling to say the least,” wrote Ewen on her blog through FindPenguins.
After Alabama the group made their way into Tennessee and on The Natches Trace.
“The Natches Trace offers so much history along the route. We learned about Lewis Merriweather, the Native Americans, and the war of 1812. In 100 years what will people think was hard about our lives?” wrote Ewen.
After making it to Braydenburg, Kentucky the group wanted to explore the history and importance of the Ohio River.
Ewen wrote, “While we were getting ready a police officer pulled in to see what we were doing. He said he would escort us across the river…We were already feeling pretty emotional because of the significance of crossing the river from the south to the north into freedom for slaves.”
By day eight they were in Indiana in Harrison County where they toured Civil War historic monuments.
The group had to deal with heat waves resulting in multiple power outages along their trip, but they remain en route to Ontario.
On Thursday, Ewen wrote, “We had to move past Columbus last night and drive 2 hours north to find a room because of the power outages caused by the heat wave and storms that went through Monday. We decided to stay here for two nights.”
Continue to follow their trip and receive realtime updates with the FindPenguins app. The link to follow them is Findpenguins.com/freedomroute.
