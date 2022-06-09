ANDERSON — A professor in Trine University’s Franks School of Education recently presented a keynote address at a conference serving hundreds of K-12 educators and administrators.
Megan Tolin, assistant professor, spoke to attendees at the eLead Summer of Learning Conference on “Progress Over Perfection: And a Few Other Things Peloton Reminds Us About Teaching.”
“Conferences are great for recharging and finding little nuggets of inspiration and ideas,” she said. “With this one being so close to the end of the school year, I wanted to keep things light and enjoyable while also reminding everyone, myself included, of the good parts of education.”
“I love the feeling I have after listening to a great keynote, and I was honored to have the opportunity to (hopefully) do that for other educators,” she said. “It is easy to lose sight of the overall impact teachers can have in the day-to-day chaos, so being able to validate the current feelings and realities of educators while also providing a little bit of motivation was awesome.”
“I think my favorite part was being able to share just how much of an impact today’s educators have on our Trine teacher candidates. The students I spend time with every day are excited about the profession, and that is almost always because of the K-12 teachers who made a difference in their lives.”
Tolin also led individual sessions titled “eLearning for ALL Learners: 8 Tips for Creating Accessible Content,” “211 Pick-Ups a Day: Managing Distraction in a Digital World” and “Tidying Up Our Ed Tech: Does It Bring Us joy?”
Sponsored by multiple school districts and funded by a grant from the Indiana Department of Education’s Office of Digital Learning, the conference was held June 1-2 at Highland Middle School in Anderson, Ind. Topics covered included Community Resources, Digital Literacy, Employability and Wellness, Learning Recovery, Literacy, Math Literacy, and STEM.
News reports estimated 630 educators attended.
