FREMONT — Fremont Music Fest is hosting many bands and fun activities today and Saturday in downtown Fremont.
This year marks a return to a two-day festival from one last year and none in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be a wide variety of musical acts, a car show, cartoon characters and more, plus a tribute to Roger Probst, who will be serving as grand marshal of the Music Fest parade on Saturday.
Starting at 1 p.m. today there is a car show at the Fremont United Methodist Church. Brockville Commons will be having a bake sale during the car show inside the Methodist church.
After the car show, the festival will begin at 4 p.m. with Todd Harrold Band as the musical performer.
Also at 4 p.m. the bounce house, Legion beer tent and pork tenderloins and the Boy Scouts’ will be serving a variety of food and drinks. The evening will continue with the band Animal Command from 5:30-7 p.m. then the band REkT will close the evening from 7-9:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the parade will begin at 11 a.m. with Probst, recently retired Fremont High School athletic director, as the grand marshal.
The parade runs mainly east along Toldeo Street, with the reviewing stand at Wayne and Toledo in the heart of all the action for the festival.
Performers will begin at 12:30 p.m. starting with the band Island Vibe from 12:30-3:30 p.m.. During this time characters will be around so keep an eye out for Elsa, Chance from Paw Patrol and Spiderman near the fire station.
The Legion will have its beer tent and tenderloins and the Boy Scouts’ will have food and drinks for sale again. In addition to the bounce house there will be more games for kids, face paintings and more.
At 3:30 p.m., Six to One will perform until 5:30 p.m. At 5 p.m. the Legion beverage tent will open by the fire station. From 5:30-7 p.m. Keegan Ferrell, who was on season 20 of The Voice, will perform.
Then to conclude the evening the Tara Renee Band will perform from 7-10 p.m.
