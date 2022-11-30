ANGOLA — RE/MAX Results has announced that Gabe Cerny has recently joined its team of dedicated professionals at the Angola office.
Cerny was born and raised in Fort Wayne and graduated from Homestead High School in 2007.
He graduated from Purdue Fort Wayne in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in business and a communications minor. Cerny moved from Fort Wayne to Angola in 2018. He has gained 12 years of experience working in the business-to-business sales world.
“I am thrilled to join RE/MAX Results,” Cerny said. “I am looking forward to helping my clients achieve their housing goals throughout the northeast Indiana market, all while building lifelong relationships with them. Aside from residential real estate transactions, I will also be focusing on commercial real estate and business transactions.”
Todd Stock, owner of RE/MAX Results, spoke highly of Cerny’s affiliation.
"Gabe is an exceptional addition to the Angola office," Stock said. "His experience in sales and knowledge of the local community will allow him to provide exceptional service to buyers and sellers as he helps them meet their goals."
Cerny can be contacted at 668-9702 or via email at realtor@gabecerny.com
